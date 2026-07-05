Dubai Police issues travel warning to UAE families: Don't leave children alone

As thousands of UAE families head overseas for the summer break, Dubai Police urged parents to exercise extra caution when travelling with children, warning that leaving minors unattended could have legal consequences in some countries.

The Child and Women Protection Department at Dubai Police's General Department of Human Rights reminded parents that child safety remains their legal and moral responsibility, whether at home or abroad.

Authorities stressed that families should be aware of the child protection laws of their destination before travelling, noting that some countries enforce strict regulations on child neglect and endangerment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Police warned that actions some parents may consider harmless — such as leaving children alone in hotel rooms, holiday apartments or other accommodation, or failing to supervise them directly in public — could result in legal action overseas.

The force also advised parents to maintain constant communication with their children while travelling, keep them under close supervision in crowded places, and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety throughout the trip.

Families were further encouraged to carry emergency contact numbers, including details of the nearest UAE embassy or consulate, to enable a swift response in case of emergencies.

The advisory comes as schools across the UAE close for the long summer holiday, with many residents travelling abroad for extended vacations.

Dubai Police also warned that fraudulent online travel and tourism offers tend to increase during peak holiday periods, when scammers exploit high demand for last-minute bookings and discounted packages.

Authorities said criminals often use fake websites, impersonate travel agencies, and employ pressure tactics such as time-limited deals to trick victims into making quick payments without proper verification. The force urged residents to book only through licensed platforms and to carefully verify all offers to avoid financial losses and travel disruptions.

Many victims only realise they have been scammed after transferring funds to personal bank accounts or unfamiliar payment links, only to discover that their flights and hotel reservations do not exist or were never confirmed. These scams often result in financial losses and disruption to family travel plans.