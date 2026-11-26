Dubai Police has processed 1,116 electronic payment transactions worth more than Dh24.2 million through its ‘Inquiry about Circulars and Travel Ban’ service, allowing residents to settle eligible financial claims without visiting police stations.

The transactions, which generated a total of Dh24,232,702, were recorded between the beginning of 2026 and November 25, as part of the force’s efforts to expand digital government services and make legal procedures more accessible.

The service benefited more than 569,412 customers during the first 10 months of the year, enabling them to check their legal status, inquire about financial circulars and pay outstanding amounts in eligible civil cases through the Dubai Police smart application.

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Rental disputes account for the largest share

Rental disputes accounted for the majority of transactions, with 917 electronic payments involving financial claims worth Dh19.36 million.

Dubai Courts recorded 144 transactions totaling Dh4.69 million, while the Public Prosecution registered 55 transactions worth Dh172,228.

The figures highlight how digital integration between Dubai Police and judicial authorities facilitates payments, reduces paperwork, and speeds up government procedures.

How residents can use the service

Available through the Dubai Police smart application, the service lets users check circulars and related restrictions using their UAE Pass digital identity.

Customers can also settle outstanding amounts in eligible civil cases electronically, where the payment option is available, without visiting a police station.

Dubai Police said the service enables individuals to take proactive steps to resolve their legal status and settle applicable financial claims in accordance with approved legal procedures.

Preventing legal complications

The force said the initiative forms part of its proactive security approach, giving individuals an opportunity to address eligible financial obligations before matters escalate to arrest or summons procedures.

By integrating its systems with judicial authorities and other relevant entities, Dubai Police aims to improve information accuracy, speed up transactions, and reduce the need for in-person procedures.

The force urged residents to use the service through its smart application, reaffirming its commitment to developing digital services that save time and effort while improving quality of life.