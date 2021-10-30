Dubai Police to launch AI-enabled platform for decision-making process

The force plans to establish a Security Analysis and Forecasting Centre

by Staff Reporter Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 12:24 PM

The Dubai Police has adopted a strategic plan to establish a security analysis and forecasting centre to create an AI-enabled and centralised platform that supports the force's officials in the decision-making process.

The force also introduced the 'Expert Journey' system - a new system to refine and develop practical and applied skills of its cadres across various disciplines. It also ensures the flow of knowledge and the continuity of learning per the best international standards and practices.

These announcements were made during the periodic meeting of the Dubai Police Executive Chiefs Council, chaired by Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the commander-in-chief of the force.

Al Marri urged Dubai Police senior officers to implement advanced international best standards and continue developing and providing quality services to members of the public and ensuring their happiness in pursuance of the Dubai Police strategy.

During the meeting, Al Marri also reviewed a number of topics pertaining to the development of police and security work, per the Dubai Police (long, mid and short) term strategies.

Al Marri also listened to reports on last year's efforts by various Dubai Police stations, including partnerships established between the force and 230 various governments, semi-government, and private entities.