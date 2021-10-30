Dubai Police to launch AI-enabled platform for decision-making process

The country also seeks to strengthen its response measures as heat stress grows in an already hot and humid desert climate
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Police has adopted a strategic plan to establish a security analysis and forecasting centre to create an AI-enabled and centralised platform that supports the force's officials in the decision-making process.
The force also introduced the 'Expert Journey' system - a new system to refine and develop practical and applied skills of its cadres across various disciplines. It also ensures the flow of knowledge and the continuity of learning per the best international standards and practices.
These announcements were made during the periodic meeting of the Dubai Police Executive Chiefs Council, chaired by Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the commander-in-chief of the force.
Al Marri urged Dubai Police senior officers to implement advanced international best standards and continue developing and providing quality services to members of the public and ensuring their happiness in pursuance of the Dubai Police strategy.
During the meeting, Al Marri also reviewed a number of topics pertaining to the development of police and security work, per the Dubai Police (long, mid and short) term strategies.
ALSO READ:
Al Marri also listened to reports on last year's efforts by various Dubai Police stations, including partnerships established between the force and 230 various governments, semi-government, and private entities.
The country also seeks to strengthen its response measures as heat stress grows in an already hot and humid desert climate
UAE1 day ago
Hatta, Jebel Jais, Khorfakkan provide unique advantages as the weather coolse,
UAE1 day ago
Community members can report medical, administrative grievances
UAE1 day ago
Police and civil defence dealt say the incident occurred on Friday morning
UAE1 day ago
Smart app responds to the needs, inquiries of scholarship students
UAE1 day ago
Low cost carrier will offer routes to Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram
UAE1 day ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince welcomes Kazakhstan's first president
UAE1 day ago
Doctors stress that it can be prevented by following a few simple steps
UAE1 day ago