Dubai Police to boost global cooperation to combat cybercrimes, money laundering

Police officials express concern about cybercrimes which lead to losses estimated at billions of dollars to global economies

Jurgen Stock, Secretary General of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), delivers a speech during the World Police Summit 2023 in Dubai. —AFP

Dubai Police will reach out to its global counterparts to battle cybercrimes, money laundering and drug trafficking, to ensure a safer world, authorities said.

During a panel session organised as part of the World Police Summit, top officials of Dubai Police said that their departments are making all efforts to promote innovation and skills and capabilities in the area of cybersecurity through advanced programmes and training courses, as well as introducing the latest technology and advanced tools.

During the session, police officials expressed concern about cybercrimes which led to financial losses estimated at billions of dollars to global economies. They stressed on strengthening global coordination and cooperation to fight the scourge of cybercrimes and enhance the protection of children on the Internet. The leaders also stressed on the importance of making optimal use for digital data, geographical information, and education frameworks yo stay ahead of cybercriminals

Money laundering

The participants also recommended the introduction of a mechanism to detect hidden assets and the importance of developing financial compliance frameworks for law enforcement agencies.

The panel highlighted the size and repercussions of financial crime, and the need to define the main financial transactions associated with the information of criminal organisations and report it in a timely manner, to try and nab the perpetrators and freeze their assets.

Participants discussed the path of exchanging information in this aspect and enhancing global capabilities to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

They also agreed on "not disclosing identities in exchange for intelligence information and tracking the transactions of fraudulent currency."

The panel also discussed automating identical penalties through multiple languages, and the importance of international cooperation in identifying and combating tax evasion and money laundering by professionals.

One the sidelines

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the summit, Major Saeed Al Hajri, director of Dubai Police's Cybercrime Department, said that Anti Cyber Crime Department is dedicated to solving high-tech crimes that emerged with the technology-driven growth that the world was witnessing.

He said that Dubai Police managed to solve many internationally-related cybercrimes including hacking of websites of financial companies and blackmai. Dubai Police have also helped detect websites peddling child-pornography, and other illegal content in the region and globally.

