Dubai Police team stops expat from committing suicide after 999 call

Dubai Police’s emergency hotline 999 team receives numerous calls of various nature every day and each call needs special attention. And the operators sometimes receive calls from an individual who are about to take an extreme step, such as commit suicide.
While sharing details of a similar incident, Corporal Ahmad Muhammad Salem, who has been working in the Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre Department for 15 years, said that one of the reports he remembers well is a distress call about an Asian attempting suicide.
"It was extremely difficult to negotiate with him at first. However, we gradually managed to calm him down and find a solution to the family dispute that had triggered him to take the extreme measure," Salem added.
Dubai Police emergency hotline (999) received more than five million calls in 2021 with each operator handling an average of 100-400 emergency calls a day.
