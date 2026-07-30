'No phones all day': Dubai Police's summer camp is raising more disciplined kids

For many children, summer holidays are synonymous with sleeping in, spending hours on the phone and staying indoors. But for hundreds of students who graduated from Dubai Police's 2026 Summer Student Program on Thursday, the break became an opportunity to build discipline, confidence and lifelong friendships.

Held under the patronage of Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the graduation ceremony celebrated weeks of intensive physical training, military drills, sports and character-building activities that students and parents say have left a lasting impact.

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For Ali Mohammed, the program was about much more than fitness.

"The most important lessons I learned were discipline and respect," he said. "These are values that will stay with me and help me in the future, especially if I decide to join the military or work in public service."

Each day began early with fitness training before students moved on to military drills, where they learned marching techniques, formations and teamwork.

"I enjoyed the military training the most," Ali said. "We learned marching, saluting and how to work together. I definitely want to come back next year because I know I'll learn even more."

Rashid Jamal Al Khalifa shared a similar experience, saying the program helped him grow both physically and mentally.

"It taught us to build strong personalities and to take responsibility seriously," he said. "The military exercises and sports sessions were my favorite part."

For Kawthar Ali, the structured routine was one of the biggest takeaways.

"The program taught me commitment and discipline," she said. "Every day started with sports, followed by fitness sessions, taekwondo and military activities. It kept us active and taught us to stay organized."

While students spoke about the skills they gained, parents said the biggest changes became apparent once their children returned home.

Khadeeja Ibrahim said the program replaced a summer that could have easily been spent in front of screens.

"If they hadn't joined the program, they would have been at home on their phones and iPads," she said. "Instead, they spent their days exercising, learning discipline and taking part in meaningful activities. It's much better than staying at home."

She said she enrolled her children after hearing positive feedback from a relative whose child had participated previously.

"We heard so many good things about it, so we decided to register them too. We will definitely do it again."

Moza, whose brothers graduated from the program for the second consecutive year, said the difference in their personalities was impossible to ignore.

"I'm proud of them," she said. "This is their second year graduating, and they've changed so much."

Asked what stood out most, she replied: "They've become calmer, more mature and more responsible than before."

One of the messages throughout the ceremony was that many of the students were not first-time participants. Several said they had returned for a second or even third year, a sign of how much they valued the experience.

Among those attending the graduation was Mariam, who said the atmosphere reflected months of hard work.

"I was honestly surprised by the number of students and the energy in the room," she said. "You could really see how proud they were to be here. Everyone was excited, and it felt like all the effort they put into the program had paid off."

She said another thing stood out during her conversations with the students.

"Almost every student I spoke to told me this wasn't their first time. Many were back for a second or third year, which says a lot. It shows they genuinely enjoy the program and want to come back because of the environment it creates."

Beyond the drills, sports sessions and daily routines, the program appeared to leave students with something far more valuable: a stronger sense of responsibility, confidence and purpose.

For many parents, that transformation was the real graduation. Instead of returning home with only a certificate, they came back with new habits, greater discipline and lessons that could shape them long after the summer holidays had ended.