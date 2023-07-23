Dubai Police summer programme's youngest member thanks authority for invaluable friendships, experiences

The programmes keep students engaged with distinctive, beneficial and diverse activities, as well as visits to relevant educational facilities

By Web Desk Published: Sun 23 Jul 2023, 12:39 PM

Hamad Ahmad Hassan Al Falasi, a 15-year-old student, has shared his journey through the summer student programmes launched by Dubai Police to positively invest in young minds.

Al Falasi became the youngest student in 2018 at the age of 10, to join the summer student programme. He was nominated as the reciter of the Quran at the graduation last year, due to his leadership qualities and eloquence.

Al Falasi then went on to register for the programme a second time in 2019. His participation and valuable insights led to his nomination as the Deputy Head of the Student Council, a position he still holds. His photo was featured in the student programme logo alongside a group of his peers as a recognition of his achievements.

Expressing gratitude for the summer programmes, Al Falasi highlighted their numerous benefits to the students and their parents. The programmes keep students engaged with distinctive, beneficial, and diverse activities, as well as visits to relevant educational facilities.

Al Falasi pointed out that joining the summer student programmes taught him the value of time. This led him to joining an evening course at one of the Quran memorisation centres affiliated with the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD). He has also joined an English language institute, understanding its importance as a global language.

Al Falasi credited Dubai Police's student summer programmes for teaching him to prioritise his life and fill his free time constructively. Additionally, he formed significant friendships with outstanding students, gaining invaluable experiences that have helped him in his life.

ALSO READ: