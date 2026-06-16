Dubai Police summer camp to tackle vaping and e-scooter safety among youth

As students across the UAE wrap up their academic year and start their summer vacation, the Dubai Police have launched their annual free summer programme, shifting its focus this year to tackle pressing community issues such as electronic vaping and the reckless use of e-scooters among youth.

The programme, which targets students aged 11 to 18 of all nationalities, has seen overwhelming demand.

Speaking in the direct line programme on Dubai Radio channel, Brigadier Dr Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al Maamari, Director of the Hemaya International Centre at Dubai Police General Command, said the Hemaya website received over 124 thousand visitors within hours of registration opening yesterday, with some centres reaching full capacity in just three to four hours.

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Unlike traditional summer camps, the Dubai Police initiative is heavily data-driven. The curriculum is directly shaped by inputs from the criminal investigation system, allowing authorities to address the most current and relevant challenges facing the youth.

“If we find phenomena related to electronic smoking (vaping), we will focus on it. If there are phenomena related to drugs, bullying, or cybercrimes, we address them,” Brig. Dr Al Maamari explained. “This year, we will talk strongly about electronic smoking and also the use of e-scooters and other risks identified by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, the Anti-Narcotics Department, and the Traffic Department.”

The programme moves students away from the traditional classroom setting, placing them in environments that foster movement, physical activity, and teamwork, while significantly raising their level of military discipline and security awareness.

While the police are taking proactive steps through education and training, Brig. Dr Al Maamari stressed that the ultimate responsibility lies at home, particularly concerning the rising trend of e-scooter accidents on public roads.

“The family is the first line of defence in protecting its children from these challenges,” he emphasised. “Because they are the ones who bought the scooter, they are the ones who allowed this boy to go out without control… and allowed him to ride on an open street.”

He noted that the government has already established designated, safe paths for such hobbies, and initiatives like the indoor running tracks in shopping malls launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum provide safe alternatives.

“The streets of Dubai are busy; you find trucks moving, people going about their work, and our children entering these paths, which is certainly a great danger. We must all work together,” he added.

Historically restricted to the children of Dubai Police employees, the summer programme has been open to the general public for the past eight years. Last year alone, students from over 46 different nationalities participated. Last year, the number of registered children of police employees was actually lower than those from the general public.

The programme is also accessible to students residing in other emirates, provided parents can manage the daily drop-off and pick-up. For those within approved zones, free transportation is provided in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

To ensure a smooth start, this year’s programme will begin on a Friday for an orientation day. Parents and students will use this time to finalise uniform measurements, sort out housing, and confirm transportation details, allowing the official military and physical training to commence without delay the following Monday.

The summer programme will culminate in a grand military graduation ceremony, a proud moment for parents and officials alike, celebrating the discipline and new skills acquired by the youth over the summer break.