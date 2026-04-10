Watch: Delivery rider gets knocked down by driver; police warn against sudden swerving

Dubai Police on Friday issued an advisory urging residents to drive safely and avoid sudden lane changing.

They cautioned that driving in such a manner can put others at risk and are among the leading causes of serious traffic accidents. The authority warned that this is punishable by law and can bring a fine of up to Dh1,000 and 4 black points.

The police shared multiple videos of cars swerving into another lane. In the first clip, a lorry crashes into a barricade after a car swerves into another lane, causing the mini truck in between the lorry and the car to brake hard.

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Watch the video below:

Safe driving starts with lane discipline and full attention to the road.

Dubai Police cautions against sudden lane changes, noting that they are among the leading causes of serious traffic accidents.#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/f63xJ0aqoo — Dubai PoliceØ´Ø±Ø·Ø© Ø¯Ø¨Ù (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 10, 2026

In another clip, a car swerves into another lane quickly — crashing into a bike that was possibly in the car's blind spot. The rider was knocked of his bike in the crash, falling to the road along with his vehicle.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, stressed that abrupt swerving remains among the most dangerous traffic violations, often resulting in severe collisions, injuries, fatalities, and significant material damage.

He explained that recent monitoring by Dubai Police revealed multiple incidents caused by drivers changing lanes suddenly without ensuring the road is clear or using indicators.

Such actions leave other motorists with little time to react, particularly on high-speed roads, increasing the likelihood of crashes.

He further pointed out that many drivers resort to such risky manoeuvres after missing an exit, attempting to overtake, or trying to move into a faster lane.

In case of any traffic violation, motorists can make the fine payment through various channels. This can be done through the website (https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae) or the Dubai Police mobile app on Android and IOS. Drivers need to fill up the required details and proceed to pay the amount.