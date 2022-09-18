Dubai: Police stations without cops serve 2 million visitors in five years

Local and international visitors can learn about different African creatures in unique environments in this immersive experience
The world's first and only unmanned smart police stations have welcomed over two million visitors and processed more than 363,000 transactions since they were first introduced in 2017.
The Dubai Smart Police Stations (SPS) marks its five-year anniversary on Sunday.
Major-General Ali Ahmed Ghanim, director of the General Department for Logistic Support and head of the Government and Private Sector Team for Smart Police Stations, said: "Today, on the fifth anniversary of the inauguration of the first SPS, we take pride of being the pioneers of digital transformation and utilisation of smart police services to provide customers with smart services 24/7 and without human intervention."
At the unmanned police stations, Dubai residents, visitors, and tourists can avail of smart services around the clock in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.
ALSO READ:
The stations — both drive-through and walk-in ones — offer 27 essential services 24/7. These include reporting crimes and traffic incidents, lost and found items, and all requests for certificates and permits. Visitors can interact with police officers via video conference if needed.
The first SPS opened in City Walk in September 2017. They can now be found in 22 areas across the emirate.
Local and international visitors can learn about different African creatures in unique environments in this immersive experience
Station can also perform all procedures to participate in races, including registering the jockey and the animal, providing a vet and a coach
She presently serves as chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia
The leaders discuss latest regional and international developments
The expat says they usually buy new phones every year and, this time, they all decide to splurge on Apple
He talks about witnessing optimistic growth after the signing of CEPA with the UAE
The Crown Prince, who is also known as 'Fazza', shared these unseen images on his Instagram Stories
More than 100,000 Abu Dhabi drivers were earlier penalised for this offence, which is punishable by a Dh800 fine