Dubai: Police stations without cops serve 2 million visitors in five years

Both drive-through and walk-in smart facilities offer 27 essential services 24/7, including reporting crimes and traffic incidents, lost and found items

The world's first and only unmanned smart police stations have welcomed over two million visitors and processed more than 363,000 transactions since they were first introduced in 2017.

The Dubai Smart Police Stations (SPS) marks its five-year anniversary on Sunday.

Major-General Ali Ahmed Ghanim, director of the General Department for Logistic Support and head of the Government and Private Sector Team for Smart Police Stations, said: "Today, on the fifth anniversary of the inauguration of the first SPS, we take pride of being the pioneers of digital transformation and utilisation of smart police services to provide customers with smart services 24/7 and without human intervention."

At the unmanned police stations, Dubai residents, visitors, and tourists can avail of smart services around the clock in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.

The stations — both drive-through and walk-in ones — offer 27 essential services 24/7. These include reporting crimes and traffic incidents, lost and found items, and all requests for certificates and permits. Visitors can interact with police officers via video conference if needed.

The first SPS opened in City Walk in September 2017. They can now be found in 22 areas across the emirate.