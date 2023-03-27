Dubai: Police station achieves emergency response time target of less than 3 minutes in 2022

The Jebal Ali Police Station in Dubai achieved an average emergency response time of 2.47 minutes last year - well within its target of 3 minutes.

The station's achievements in 2022 were revealed during an annual inspection conducted by Major General Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police.

The non-emergency response time recorded by the station also met its target of 15 minutes.

Reducing crime rate

The station also has made tremendous strides in reducing accident death rates, crime rates, and worrisome report percentages as compared to 2021.

Financial disputes solved amicably

The station's Cheques Division successfully settled cheques worth approximately Dh23 million amicably in 2022.

Traffic awareness

In collaboration with the General Department of Traffic, Jebel Ali Police Station executed various traffic campaigns, including those pertaining to pedestrian safety, motorcycle safety, and bicycle safety, It also conducted campaigns addressing vehicle distance and sudden deviation. These efforts contributed to a reduction in traffic-related deaths compared to 2021.

Happiness

Administrative initiatives implemented in 2022 resulted in a 97.4 per cent job happiness index for the station's employees, incorporating motivation and honouring, employee communication, happiness spreading initiatives, and open-door policies. The station also incentivized 100 per cent of the station’s cadre through various initiatives in 2022.

