Dubai Police slash emergency response time by half to clock 1.55 minutes

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The Dubai Police have clocked a response time of 1.55 minutes to emergencies in the third quarter of 2021. In contrast, the police had a response time of 3.37 minutes during the same period last year.
The police’s emergency response target is six minutes.
In three months, the force’s 999 number received over 1.3 million calls — 99.8 per cent of which were answered within 10 seconds. During the same period last year, the emergency number received 1.22 million calls.
These came during an appraisal meeting of the Operations Department.
Major-General Mohamed Saif Al Zafin, assistant commander-in-chief for Operations, said the non-emergency number 901 received 166,837 calls in the third quarter of 2021. Of these, 94 per cent were answered within 20 seconds.
ALSO READ:
>> Video: Dubai Police foil bid to smuggle Dh500 million worth of cocaine
>> Dubai Police solve murder of girl tortured by stepmother
The officer urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline 999. Residents must dial 999 only for emergencies, he stressed.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE11 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE14 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE14 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE15 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE15 hours ago