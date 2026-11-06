Dubai Police shut 33 unlicensed nurseries; 34 operators arrested

Dubai Police have arrested 34 people suspected of operating 33 unlicensed nurseries across the emirate, including facilities inside residential buildings and other locations not equipped to care for children.

The nurseries lacked basic hygiene, health and safety standards, exposing children to potential neglect and abuse, police said on Friday, November 6, adding that such environment exposes kids to the "the risks of neglect and abuse".

Many of the facilities reportedly targeted low-income families by offering childcare at lower fees than licensed nurseries. However, they operated without the licences and regulatory oversight required for childcare services.

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What did the investigators find?

Police said investigators identified several locations operating illegally in different parts of Dubai. After placing them under surveillance, teams from the relevant authorities carried out raids, leading to the arrests.

Some operators had converted residential units into childcare facilities, despite the premises not being designed or equipped to receive children. Police also raised concerns about poor hygiene and the lack of safety measures, as well as the absence of proper oversight of staff.

The arrests followed field inspections and investigations carried out by Dubai Police in coordination with Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Dubai Police issue warning to parents

Dubai Police warned parents against choosing childcare facilities based solely on low fees or advertisements promoting unlicensed services. They urged families to check that a nursery holds an official licence before enrolling their children.

The force stressed that lower childcare costs should not come at the expense of children's health and safety, particularly when facilities are operating outside the regulations designed to protect them.

Residents are also encouraged to report suspected illegal childcare operations by calling 901 or through the Dubai Police website and smart application.