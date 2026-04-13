Dubai Police seize vehicle after driver performs dangerous stunts in Marina

Dubai Police have seized a vehicle after its driver was caught performing dangerous stunts in Dubai Marina, endangering lives, and disrupting traffic, authorities said on Monday.

The incident, which occurred in Dubai Marina, involved the driver engaging in reckless behavior, including sudden swerving and stunt driving on a public road, posing a serious risk to other motorists and pedestrians.

According to Dubai Police, traffic patrols identified and stopped the vehicle as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety across the emirate.

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Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the case falls under the “Quiet Roads” initiative, which aims to improve quality of life by reducing noise and traffic disturbances in residential areas.

He warned that dangerous behaviors such as drifting, reckless speeding, and erratic lane changes will not be tolerated, stressing that UAE traffic laws impose strict penalties, including vehicle impoundment and court referral.

Authorities reiterated that monitoring has been intensified across key roads through patrols and smart surveillance systems, with a zero-tolerance approach to actions that endanger public safety.

Motorists have been urged to adhere to traffic rules and report reckless driving through the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police smart app.