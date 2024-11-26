Dubai Police seize over 26,000 bikes, bicycles, e-scooters over traffic violations

Dubai Police have recorded 77,227 violations and accidents involving bicycles, motorcycles, and e-scooters in 2024, nearly 17,000 more than the total for 2023. The number of fatalities remains unchanged at 18.

This statistic was revealed in an awareness campaign video by the law enforcement agency, which urged delivery riders to follow traffic rules. According to the data, 181 delivery riders have sustained severe injuries in road accidents over the past four years.

The main causes of these accidents have been attributed to:

Sudden swerving

Being distracted from the road

Overtaking from the road shoulder

According Dubai Police, some delivery riders commit violations that put both their own lives and the lives of others at risk. Staying focused on the road, following traffic rules, and staying in the designated lanes are essential to ensuring everyone's safety.

According to the statistics, 26,382 bicycles, motorcycles, and e-scooters were confiscated for traffic violations in 2024, compared to 12,209 in 2023. These three modes of transport were involved in 428 accidents this year, up from 385 in 2023.

In September, nearly 3,800 e-scooters, bicycles and e-bikes were seized by the Naif Police Station in its jurisdiction for various violations, including the use in non-designated areas or on public roads.

Recently, 1,780 scooters and bicycles were seized in a safety campaign by the Al Rifa'a Police Station. Violations included improper use of scooters and bicycles in non-designated areas, such as public roads and pedestrian pathways, posing a significant risk to riders and other road users.