Dubai Police seize minibus illegally transporting gas cylinders

Dubai Police have confiscated a minibus in Al Quoz Industrial Area that had been modified to transport dozens of gas cylinders without a licence or proper safety measures.

According to authorities, the minibus was intercepted during a traffic patrol inspection campaign.

Officers found that the vehicle’s seats had been removed to make space for the cylinders, creating what they described as a “serious risk” to drivers and road users.

“A collision, leak or unsafe storage could lead to devastating fires or explosions,” Brigadier Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, warned.

The vehicle has been impounded, and its driver referred to the authorities for legal action. Dubai Police said transporting hazardous materials without approval is a criminal offence that can result in severe consequences.

Bin Suwaidan stressed that traffic campaigns and road surveillance are being intensified to detect and deter dangerous practices. “We are committed to monitoring behaviour that threatens road safety and community well-being,” he said.

The police also called on residents to support their efforts by reporting unsafe activity through the “We Are All Police” service on 901 or via the Dubai Police smart app.

“Community awareness and proactive involvement are key to improving security and safety on the emirate’s roads,” Bin Suwaidan added.

This is not the first such case. Last year, Dubai Police seized a passenger bus loaded with gas cylinders, also in Al Quoz, in violation of safety rules.

In the UAE, the transportation of gas cylinders is strictly regulated. Dubai Municipality guidelines require vehicles carrying compressed gas to be licensed and approved by the authorities, clearly display the transport company’s name, and ensure cylinders are secured upright without mixing different types of gas.