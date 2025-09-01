  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 01, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 04:40 | DXB weather-sun.svg37°C

Dubai Police seize minibus illegally transporting gas cylinders

The vehicle has been impounded, and its driver referred to the authorities for legal action

Published: Mon 1 Sept 2025, 3:13 PM

Top Stories

Over 800 killed in Afghanistan earthquake; government appeals for global aid

Over 800 killed in Afghanistan earthquake; government appeals for global aid

Dubai Police seize minibus illegally transporting gas cylinders

Dubai Police seize minibus illegally transporting gas cylinders

UAE banks phase out OTPs: What it means for residents

UAE banks phase out OTPs: What it means for residents

Dubai Police have confiscated a minibus in Al Quoz Industrial Area that had been modified to transport dozens of gas cylinders without a licence or proper safety measures.

According to authorities, the minibus was intercepted during a traffic patrol inspection campaign.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi Police offer traffic black points reduction service at ADIHEX 2025

thumb-image

Dubai: Gold prices jump nearly Dh3 per gram to over four-month high

thumb-image

Clear outperformer: Abu Dhabi banks drive GCC profits

thumb-image

'I am speechless': Dubai-based Indian expat wins Dh1 million in DSS grand draw

thumb-image

Over 1.6 million people in Pakistan at risk as flood situation worsens in Sindh

 

Officers found that the vehicle’s seats had been removed to make space for the cylinders, creating what they described as a “serious risk” to drivers and road users.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“A collision, leak or unsafe storage could lead to devastating fires or explosions,” Brigadier Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, warned.

The vehicle has been impounded, and its driver referred to the authorities for legal action. Dubai Police said transporting hazardous materials without approval is a criminal offence that can result in severe consequences.

Bin Suwaidan stressed that traffic campaigns and road surveillance are being intensified to detect and deter dangerous practices. “We are committed to monitoring behaviour that threatens road safety and community well-being,” he said.

The police also called on residents to support their efforts by reporting unsafe activity through the “We Are All Police” service on 901 or via the Dubai Police smart app.

“Community awareness and proactive involvement are key to improving security and safety on the emirate’s roads,” Bin Suwaidan added.

This is not the first such case. Last year, Dubai Police seized a passenger bus loaded with gas cylinders, also in Al Quoz, in violation of safety rules.

In the UAE, the transportation of gas cylinders is strictly regulated. Dubai Municipality guidelines require vehicles carrying compressed gas to be licensed and approved by the authorities, clearly display the transport company’s name, and ensure cylinders are secured upright without mixing different types of gas.