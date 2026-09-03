Dubai Police seize 13,657 electric scooters in 8 months over traffic violations

Dubai Police seized 13,657 electric scooters in the first eight months of 2026 as part of intensified traffic campaigns targeting riders who violate road safety rules.

The campaigns aim to curb dangerous riding practices and protect both scooter users and other road users from accidents, serious injuries and fatalities.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said traffic patrols would continue to take action against riders who put themselves and others at risk.

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One key violation is riding electric scooters on roads where the speed limit exceeds 60km/hr, despite designated paths available for scooter users in several areas across Dubai.

Police teams are also targeting riders who travel against traffic, use pavements, commercial markets and narrow alleys, cross roads dangerously, move between lanes across road dividers, or ride in areas not designated for electric scooters.

Brig. Bin Suwaidan said such practices pose a direct risk to the safety of riders and other road users.

He also stressed the importance of following mandatory safety requirements. Riders must wear a helmet that meets approved specifications and a reflective vest, follow traffic signals and signs, and comply with police instructions.

Electric scooters must also be equipped with a white front light and reflector and a red rear light and reflector, and their brakes must be in good working condition before each ride.

Brig. Bin Suwaidan urged riders to use designated paths, observe speed limits and follow safety requirements.

He stressed that complying with traffic laws is a fundamental responsibility and is essential to protecting lives and improving road safety across Dubai.