Dubai Police seize almost 1,800 scooters, bicycles due to use in non-designated areas

Published: Mon 18 Nov 2024, 3:45 PM

Dubai Police seized 1,780 scooters and bicycles in a recent traffic safety campaign, the authority announced on Monday.

The campaign conducted by the authority in collaboration with Al Rifa'a Police Station led to the confiscation of 1,417 bicycles and 363 electric scooters and bicycles in Al Rifa'a jurisdiction.

Violations included improper use of scooters and bicycles in non-designated areas, such as public roads and pedestrian pathways, posing a significant risk to riders and other road users.

The authority also issued 251 fines for violations such as failing to wear helmets, disregarding traffic signals, and lacking essential safety features like reflective clothing and proper lighting.

The authority highlighted what safety measures riders must follow. These are:

  • Using designated bike lanes
  • Avoiding jogging and walking paths
  • Not carrying passengers on electric scooters
  • Not overloading the bike or scooter
  • Equipping vehicles with proper front and rear lights
  • Wearing helmets and reflective vests
  • Riders must dismount and walk bicycles across pedestrian crossings.
  • Riders must maintain safe distances from vehicles and pedestrians.
  • They must avoid making unauthorised modifications to vehicles.
  • Riders must refrain from towing or being towed by vehicles.
  • Riders should use rear and side lights, particularly at night or during adverse weather conditions.

The authority urged the public to report unsafe behaviours and dangerous practices through the 'Police Eye' service on the Dubai Police app or by calling the 'We Are All Police' hotline at 901.

