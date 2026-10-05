Dubai Police seize 408 scooters, e-bikes and bicycles in Naif safety campaign

Dubai Police have seized 408 electric scooters, e-bikes and bicycles during a road safety campaign targeting unsafe riding practices in the Gold Souk area, authorities said on Monday.

The campaign, conducted by Naif Police Station in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic, resulted in the seizure of 300 electric scooters, 50 electric bicycles and 58 bicycles after their riders were found violating traffic rules.

Dubai Police took legal action against the violators as part of efforts to improve compliance and reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

Expert Brigadier Omar Mousa Ashour, director of Naif Police Station, said Dubai Police was placing strong emphasis on traffic awareness as part of its wider efforts to reduce accidents and enhance road safety.

The campaign also focused on educating scooter and bicycle users about traffic regulations, the importance of using designated paths and areas, and wearing appropriate protective equipment.

A total of 932 people benefited from the awareness activities, while safety equipment and supplies were distributed to several workers in the area to promote preventive practices.

Ashour urged scooter and bicycle riders to use designated paths, wear personal protective equipment, and comply with safety requirements and regulations.

He warned that riding in areas not designated for scooters and bicycles could confuse motorists and increase the risk of accidents.

He also stressed the importance of continued public awareness through community and media campaigns to encourage safer behaviour among all road users.