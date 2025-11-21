Watch: Dubai Police seize 210 motorbikes, scooters for reckless driving

Over 200 motorcycles and e-scooters were impounded in Dubai for reckless driving, the force unveiled on Friday while stressing on the importance of adhering to traffic safety regulations and maintaining public safety on the roads.

In addition to the impoundment, 271 violations were issued for dangerous behaviours on the road. In a clip attached to a tweet shared by Dubai Police, one e-scooter driver is seen driving on the leftmost lane of the road while a motorcycle driver is dangerously overtaking other cars among other reckless attitudes.

Take a look at the full video here: