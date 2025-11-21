  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Dubai Police seize 210 motorbikes, scooters for reckless driving

Dubai Police shared a video showcasing some of the attitudes that justified issuing traffic violations

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 1:43 PM

Updated: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 2:10 PM

Dubai Airshow 2025: Pilot of Indian Tejas fighter jet confirmed dead after crash

Watch: The moment Indian Air Force fighter Tejas jet crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025

India debunks false claims of Tejas Mk1 'oil leak' at Dubai Airshow 2025

Over 200 motorcycles and e-scooters were impounded in Dubai for reckless driving, the force unveiled on Friday while stressing on the importance of adhering to traffic safety regulations and maintaining public safety on the roads.

In addition to the impoundment, 271 violations were issued for dangerous behaviours on the road. In a clip attached to a tweet shared by Dubai Police, one e-scooter driver is seen driving on the leftmost lane of the road while a motorcycle driver is dangerously overtaking other cars among other reckless attitudes.

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Leaders Arsenal face uncertainty as Gabriel injury clouds Spurs clash

After UAE, Archer to launch flying taxi service in Saudi Arabia

DXB traffic at 70.1 million in first 9 months; 2 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests

Abu Dhabi Police catch 5 drivers for reckless overtaking, lane indiscipline

