Fri, Nov 14, 2025

Dubai Police catch teens speeding e-bike at over 100km/hr; 101 rides seized

The force said the teen's parents were summoned to raise awareness about the dangers of unsupervised use of these vehicles

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 12:13 PM

Updated: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 12:51 PM

Dubai Police have seized 101 e-bikes in some neighbourhoods for reckless behaviour after some were detecting teens riding them at speeding exceeding 100km/hr on jogging and walking tracks, putting the lives of pedestrians and the riders themselves at risk.

The vehicles were modified to be able to reach this high speed, it said, adding that 130 traffic fines were also issued over the past week alone in Nad Al Sheba and other parts of Dubai.

The violators were apprehended, legal actions were taken against them, and their parents were summoned to raise awareness about the dangers of unsupervised use of these vehicles, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police has said.

The Dubai Police patrols, he added, were conducted, following complaints from community members about reckless behavior by some teenagers.

Modifying e-bikes, which are designed for recreational use or light commuting, make them comparable to dangerous motorcycles. They should never be used on sports tracks.

Al Mazrouei called on parents to increase supervision and take responsibility for educating their children on safe electric bike usage, including riding them on designated tracks and other safety precautions such as wearing helmets and reflective vests.

Sharp, sobering spike

In just the first five months of 2025, 13 lives were lost in Dubai due to e-scooter misuse and jaywalking—a sharp, sobering spike that's reignited public debate around micromobility. Last year, the city recorded 254 accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles, resulting in 10 fatalities and 259 injuries.

While e-scooters and e-bikes offer a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation, their growing popularity has also led to a rise in traffic violations and fatalities.

In response, many residents are calling for either tighter regulation or outright bans within residential areas. Others, however, argue that a blanket ban is not the solution but rather a setback for daily commuters who rely on these modes of transport.