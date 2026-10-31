Dubai Police begin security preparations for New Year's Eve celebrations

Dubai has begun preparations to secure its 2027 New Year celebrations, with the Events Security Committee holding its first meeting to discuss security arrangements for the festivities.

Every year, crowds gather around the Burj Khalifa, with residents and visitors eagerly awaiting its spectacular fireworks and light show to ring in the New Year.

The meeting was chaired by Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Dubai Police's General Department of Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the Events Security Committee, at Emaar's headquarters.

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Representatives from Dubai Police, Civil Defence, traffic authorities, other government entities and the event's organising committee attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Emaar's organising committee briefed attendees on event locations, planned activities and arrangements for managing public entry and exit.

Al Ketbi said the celebrations attract growing crowds and international media attention each year, with the Burj Khalifa serving as the main focal point for the festivities.

He described the growing attendance as a challenge for the committee, stressing the importance of ensuring the celebrations are managed professionally and safely while maintaining Dubai's reputation as a global destination for major events.

He also called on the committee to review and update previous security plans to reflect the event's growth, emphasising that securing the celebrations is a shared responsibility involving all relevant authorities.