Dubai Police train security guards at 35 schools to boost readiness and student safety

Dubai Police have organised a series of training and awareness courses on traffic safety rules and guidelines, targeting over 140 security guards across 35 schools in Dubai.

The courses are designed to enhance their readiness and strengthen their capacity to manage traffic flow while ensuring the safety and security of students both within and around the school premises.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, affirmed that these workshops reflect Dubai Police's commitment to strengthening partnerships with various institutions and enhancing the readiness of security guard supervisors to handle traffic issues they may encounter at their workplaces.

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"The training also equips them to take appropriate action in minor cases, contributing to smoother traffic flow and improved safety levels,” he added.

Brig. Juma bin Suwaidan explained that the training workshops focused on equipping participants with the knowledge and skills needed to handle minor traffic accidents.

He indicated that the sessions covered the types of accidents that may occur in the school environment and how to report traffic accidents using the Dubai Police smart app, “We Are All Police”.

The training also familiarised participants with traffic signs and guidelines and covered traffic flow regulation during peak drop-off and pick-up hours around the school.

Furthermore, participants engaged in hands-on scenarios simulating real-life traffic accidents. In addition, they received guidance on ensuring students get on and off buses safely to prevent any risks and on how to respond initially and professionally to traffic or security emergencies until the relevant authorities arrive.