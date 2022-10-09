Dubai Police secure 29 million passengers, 2 million tonnes of cargo through DXB in 2021

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 1:59 PM

Dubai Police has successfully safeguarded the arrival and departure of 29,110,609 passengers and over 2,524,918 tons of cargo through 2021.

These numbers were revealed during the annual inspection of the General Department of Airports Security.

Lt General Al Marri said that the General Department of Airports Security is among the leading departments of Dubai Police in terms of security performance. "The Department operates with high work standards and possesses the adequate capabilities, techniques, competencies, and expertise," he added.

He added that Dubai Police's role in providing innovative, effective, efficient and timely security services at Dubai Airport terminals is imperative as Dubai has always positioned itself as the world's number one hub for international passengers and retained that recognition.

He further pointed out that Dubai Police has always been keen on harnessing available capabilities and security expertise, developing security strategies to ensure security and safety, and providing high-quality services to partners, travellers, and airport users, per the highest security standards and practices of civil aviation security.

During the inspection visit, the Commander-in-Chief reviewed the Department's achievements and initiatives in 2021. The Department maintained a perfect score of 100 per cent in meeting the national and international standards for airport security.

