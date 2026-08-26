Dubai Police deploys 253 patrols, 28 drones for back-to-school safety plan

Dubai Police’s School Security initiative has completed preparations for the start of the 2026-27 academic year, rolling out an extensive security, traffic and awareness plan to ensure students return safely to classrooms.

Developed with strategic partners, the integrated plan focuses on improving safety and easing traffic flow around schools during peak hours.

Dubai Police will deploy 253 security and traffic patrols around school premises, supported by 28 drones monitoring traffic and key locations. The operation will also include four luxury patrols, five mounted patrols and 65 bicycles to strengthen field presence.

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A total of 775 police personnel will engage directly with students, while 217 students from the Safety Ambassadors programme will take part in the back-to-school campaign. Thirty awareness programmes, involving 16 partner entities, are also planned.

Captain Majid Al Kaabi, Head of the School Security initiative, said the programme aims to create a safer, more interactive educational environment for students and staff at public and private schools across Dubai.

The initiative brings together programmes including the International Hemaya Center, Positive Spirit Council, School Security, Safety Ambassadors, and Naseej.

“These efforts reflect the integration of community and security roles in instilling values of discipline and awareness among students, and in building a positive generation capable of facing future challenges,” Al Kaabi said.

He praised government and private-sector entities for working as one team to ensure students receive the highest levels of safety and security as the new school year begins.

On the first day of school, 16 awareness entities will host 19 events under the School Security initiative. Activities will cover traffic safety, the use of designated pedestrian crossings, Dubai Police services and communication channels.

Students will also take part in entertainment activities and receive gifts and stationery.

Dubai Police reiterated that student safety is a shared responsibility between police, schools, families and the wider community, stressing the importance of working together to create a secure and motivating environment that supports academic excellence.