Dubai Police step up school safety efforts as students return for new academic year

Dubai Police have stepped up their presence in schools as students return for the 2026-27 academic year, with a series of visits and awareness activities to promote safety, positive behaviour and stronger ties between young people and law enforcement.

Organised by the General Department of Police Stations and the Hemaya Council, the programme brought police officers to government and private schools to welcome students back and deliver safety and awareness messages.

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Focus on prevention

Brigadier Dr Abdulrahman Sharaf said the beginning of the academic year provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Dubai Police and schools, bringing together school administrations, teachers, parents and students.

He said the field visits are designed to create direct engagement with students from different Arab and international communities through activities that combine awareness, interaction and a welcoming start to the school year.

“The focus is not only on responding to challenges after they arise but also on prevention and early awareness,” he said.

He added that Dubai Police aim to help develop confident and aware young people who can respond positively to changing circumstances and emerging challenges, supporting the long-term safety and security of the community.

The Hemaya Council’s work includes several initiatives, including the Hemaya International Center, Positive Spirit Council, School Security Initiative, Aman Ambassadors Programme and Naseej Initiative.

Building safer school communities

Captain Dr Majid bin Saed Al Kaabi said the School Security Initiative works with educational institutions to enhance safety and security, address undesirable behaviours and strengthen communication between students, schools and police.

The initiative conducts lectures, awareness sessions and activities in government and private schools, while also working with educational institutions to develop joint approaches to emerging challenges and establish sustainable communication channels.

He said direct interaction with students helps them better understand safety and security issues while building trust in law enforcement.

He also highlighted the importance of involving parents in awareness programmes, given the family’s role in supporting children’s education, upbringing, and positive behaviour.

Road safety reminders

The back-to-school activities also included road safety guidance, with students reminded to cross roads only at designated pedestrian crossings and follow safety rules around school areas.

Dubai Police also introduced students to its communication channels and various security and community services available to them.

The activities included appearances by Dubai Police mascot Mansour, luxury patrol vehicles and the Mounted Police. Students were also given gifts and stationery as part of the back-to-school welcome.

The activities were attended by Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics; Brigadier Abdulaziz Al Abdullah, Deputy Director of the Dubai Police Academy; Brigadier Dr Abdulrahman Sharaf, Director of Hemaya International Center and Secretary General of the Hemaya Council; Lieutenant Colonel Dr Ali Al Matrooshi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department; Captain Dr Majid bin Saed Al Kaabi, Head of the School Security Initiative Team; Fatima Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council; and other officials.