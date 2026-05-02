Dubai Police say criminal, disturbing reports decline in first quarter of 2026

Dubai Police have recorded a decline in criminal and disturbing reports during in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Major General Hareb Mohammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, said that the positive results achieved by the General Department of Criminal Investigation highlight the efficiency of security plans.

He said that this is the impact of preventive actions and signifies how successful field and analytical efforts have been in reducing crime drivers and enhancing community reassurance.

Dubai Police have placed a strong focus on combating fraud and cybercrime by intensifying awareness campaigns, strengthening monitoring and analytical capabilities, enhancing cybersecurity systems, and ensuring rapid response readiness to address emerging criminal methods.

These efforts aim to safeguard individuals and protect their financial, digital, and personal security, alongside ongoing public awareness initiatives on fraud and cyber intrusion prevention.

The remarks were made during a performance review meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for the first quarter of 2026.

During the meeting, they reviewed key performance indicators, assessed the implementation of previous decisions, analysed reports from the first quarter, and examined the overall security situation across the emirate.

Discussions also covered efforts to enhance operational systems, along with ongoing projects and field-related challenges. Major General Al Shamsi noted that qualitative initiatives implemented by the department have directly contributed to reducing crime and eliminating negative practices.