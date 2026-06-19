Dubai Police roll out road safety drive, offer chance to win two cars

Dubai Police has launched a new traffic awareness campaign to promote safer driving habits and reduce road accidents across the emirate, with motorists given the chance to win one of two cars in an interactive road safety competition.

The 'Drive with Awareness' campaign, launched in partnership with private-sector organizations, seeks to educate motorists about some of the most common causes of traffic accidents, including tailgating, sudden lane changes, speeding, distracted driving, mobile phone use behind the wheel, failure to stay within designated lanes, and stopping in ways that endanger other road users.

The initiative was unveiled during a press conference attended by senior officials from Dubai Police and representatives of partner organizations.

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Brigadier Essam Al Awar, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the campaign reflects Dubai Police’s continued commitment to strengthening road safety and encouraging compliance with traffic laws.

He noted that awareness campaigns remain a key pillar of Dubai’s broader strategy to reduce road accidents, injuries, and fatalities through preventive measures, effective enforcement, modern legislation, and ongoing infrastructure improvements.

“Dubai Police remains committed to developing impactful initiatives that enhance community responsibility and support the emirate’s vision of creating safer and more sustainable roads,” he said.

As part of the campaign, Dubai Police has launched an interactive competition on its social media platforms designed to educate the public on traffic regulations in an engaging format.

First Lieutenant Salma Al Marri said participants will answer road safety questions and receive guidance when their responses are incorrect, helping reinforce traffic awareness and responsible driving behavior.

The competition will run for two weeks, with participants entered into a draw to win one of two vehicles.

Meanwhile, Colonel Talal Abdulaziz Al Mansoori, Director of the Traffic Awareness Department, revealed that Dubai Police recorded a 19 percent reduction in traffic fatalities between 2024 and 2025.

He said the decline was achieved through an integrated road safety strategy that combines enhanced traffic operations, smart monitoring technologies, enforcement measures, and public awareness campaigns.

According to Dubai Police figures, the emirate recorded 1,928 accidents caused by sudden lane swerving and 1,529 accidents linked to insufficient following distance over the past two years. Another 46 accidents were attributed to speeding.

Al Mansoori said the new campaign aims to reach the widest possible audience through both social and traditional media channels, reinforcing the message that road safety is a shared responsibility.

“Responsible driving behavior plays a vital role in protecting lives and making our roads safer for everyone,” he said.