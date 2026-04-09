‘Everyone is invited’: Dubai Police call on residents to ride with them in free initiative

Residents are being invited to swap the city’s busy streets for the smooth track of Dubai Autodrome, as Dubai Police roll out a free community cycling initiative aimed at promoting health, happiness, and stronger social connections.

The 'Ride With Police' programme, held every Wednesday throughout April, sees the renowned motorsport venue transformed into a lively, family-friendly cycling space welcoming riders of all ages and abilities to pedal alongside police officers in a relaxed and engaging setting.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Major Ahmed Al Bahar said the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to connect with the community beyond traditional roles.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“This is a community initiative launched by Dubai Police for the public. and we look forward to continuing it in the future for all cycling enthusiasts to participate with us,” he said.

He highlighted that the event is designed to appeal to everyone, not just seasoned cyclists. “As you can see, it’s a family-friendly and enjoyable atmosphere, with many accompanying activities for children and adults. There are also awareness and community-focused elements integrated into the event.”

According to Al Bahar, the initiative is part of a broader vision to embed wellness into daily life and strengthen ties between residents and law enforcement.

“The goal is to enhance happiness in the community, promote a culture of quality of life and health, and encourage people to make sport a lifestyle,” he said. “We also aim to connect people with the police as one cohesive community, making it easier to deliver awareness messages effectively.”

The event also signals the start of a wider collaboration with Dubai Autodrome, known primarily as a motorsport destination but increasingly positioned as a multi-purpose venue.

Faisal Salawi, General Manager of Dubai Autodrome, said hosting the initiative aligns with the venue’s evolving role in the community.

“Today we are privileged to host this event created by Dubai Police. They are always supporting the community they not only want a safe environment, but a healthy environment in Dubai,” he said.

He added that the initiative is just the beginning of a longer-term partnership. “Today’s event is the start of a long-term relationship with Dubai Police. They are planning to organise cycling races at Dubai Autodrome, and tonight is the first time they have opened the circuit for people to come and exercise and prepare for such events.”

Highlighting the flexibility of the venue, Salawi noted: “Dubai Autodrome is a multi-purpose venue. It’s not only a racetrack for cars or motorcycles it can host a wide range of sporting events, and cycling and jogging are just one of them.”

With free access, a welcoming atmosphere, and a focus on wellbeing, the “Ride With Police” initiative is turning an iconic racing circuit into a space where community spirit takes the lead one ride at a time.

Miguel from Spain was one of the riders. He said, “Honestly, it’s such a unique experience to ride here with Dubai Police,” said one participant at Dubai Autodrome. “You don’t usually get the chance to cycle on a professional track like this, and the atmosphere is amazing very safe, very friendly, and perfect for families. It really motivates you to stay active and be part of the community.”