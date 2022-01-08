Dubai: Police reveal 4 ways residents can protect themselves from online scams

Security agencies in the UAE have intensified their efforts to warn residents against cybercrime.

Over the past two years, authorities said online scam cases had declined, but criminals have stepped up efforts to swindle money and con residents into disclosing their details.

Phone scams are among the most serious threats facing customers, as fraudsters impersonate bank employees to obtain personal information and steal their money.

Dubai Police has posted a Twitter thread under the hashtag #Your_Security_Our_Happiness to protect citizens and expats falling for scammer’s tricks.

The authorities have shared four vital tips on how to protect oneself from falling victim to online scams.

1. Do not disclose your personal information:

Be careful when receiving suspicious calls or messages asking for personal information.

Government officials, including Dubai Police, will not ask for any personal details.

2. Do not disclose you bank information:

Do not give away personal information, especially bank details, OTP or CVV codes, expiry dates, etc.

Residents have been asked not to click on unknown links.

3. Do not accept attractive offers:

Be careful of offers that sound too good to be true. Criminals can fake identities and trick you into believing you have won something or got a good deal.

4. Report e-crime:

If your information has been stolen, report it immediately to Dubai Police through its app, eCrime.ae, nearest SPS or call 901.

