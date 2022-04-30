Dubai Police return Dh70,000 within an hour to traveller

Mars Mission released images of the discovery dubbed ‘sinuous discrete aurora’
Dubai Police returned Dh70,000 to a passenger after he had lost the cash on his flight back home via the Dubai International Airport.
British national Peter Lawson, who resides in Dubai, did not panic despite the large sum of cash he had lost. He contacted the General Department of Airports Security and received a response within the hour that his bag was found and safe with authority at the Airport.
Major General Ali Ateeq Bin Lahej, Director of the General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police, said residents and visitors of Dubai trust the level of safety in the city.
"Dubai Police has a competent cadre and utilises smart technologies to ensure and enhance the sense of safety and security among members of the public," he said.
Lawson said he was not worried about his cash, having lived in Dubai long enough to know that nothing gets lost in the city.
"Once I realised that I had lost the money in Dubai, I was confident that I'd get it back," he noted.
