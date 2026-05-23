DXB passenger loses bag with silver bars worth Dh2 million; police recover valuables

Dubai Police returned a handbag carrying silver bars worth around Dh2 million to an Asian passenger after a search operation at Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport (DXB).

According to Dubai Police, the passenger realised he had lost the black handbag shortly before boarding his flight and immediately reported it to officers in the departure hall.

A foot patrol officer who was conducting a routine security round alerted the operations room, which quickly reviewed the passenger's movements inside the terminal. Teams were then deployed across different sections of the airport to trace the missing bag.

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After an intensive search, officers managed to locate the handbag and verify its contents, which included silver bars valued at around Dh2 million.

“After confirming the ownership documents, the bag was handed over to its owner in accordance with legal procedures, with an official receipt issued,” Colonel Abdullah Faisal Al Dosari, Director of the Terminal 1 Security Department.

The incident is the latest in a series of recoveries handled by Dubai Police. On April 22, officers helped a tourist recover his lost passport and iPhone within hours after he misplaced them near Dubai Frame. were located and returned to the owner.

Dubai Police earlier said it returned 171,490 lost items to their owners in 2025, while reminding motorists to report immediately any lost vehicle number plates during recent weather conditions. The General Department of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Lost and Found Department, handled a total of 868,110 found items over the past year.

Meanwhile, 159,962 reports of lost belongings were received at police stations across Dubai and approved drop-off points, including shopping centres and Smart Police Stations (SPS). The authority also used other modern channels to make it easier for the public to report and hand in lost property. The efforts reaffirm the authority’s commitment to proactive policing services that enhance security and quality of life across the emirate.