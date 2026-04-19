Dubai Police use drones to find, rescue two stranded women in Hatta Mountains

Two tourists, while hiking in the rugged terrain of Hatta, lost track and were stranded before being rescued by Dubai Police last Tuesday. The two suffered from severe exhaustion and fatigue.

The incident happened around 11.30 am, when the two women called Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre for urgent help after they could not continue their hike.

Brigadier Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, said that special teams were sent to the scene right away. The rescue involved the Brave Unit, which includes reconnaissance and rescue teams, as well as Hatta Police patrols and paramedics from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

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The teams used advanced drones to find the stranded tourists. Rescue workers then reached them, safely evacuated the women with special mountain rescue gear, and transported them to a medical point for care.

Watch Dubai Police's rescue effort in the video below:

Brigadier Al Ketbi said that Hatta Police Station is always ready to handle emergencies in mountains, valleys, and other tough areas that attract many tourists. He added that patrol units have vehicles built for rough terrain and advanced communication systems connected to the Command and Control Centre.

He also said that these patrols carry full rescue equipment and are staffed by highly trained officers who can handle many types of emergencies at any time.

Advanced rescue capabilities

The Hatta Brave Unit is key to rescue missions and event security, using a wide range of special equipment. This includes modified mountain vehicles, thermal drones for night use, LED lighting, heavy rescue tools, and live transmission technology for real-time coordination with the Command and Control Centre.

Dubai Police urged the public to call 999 or use the SOS feature on their smart app in emergencies in the mountains or remote areas. They also stress giving accurate location details and staying on marked trails for safety and quick help.