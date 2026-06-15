Dubai Police rescue hiker lost in Hatta Mountains after extensive two-day search

Dubai Police have rescued an Arab national who became lost in the Hatta mountains following a large-scale search involving specialised rescue and emergency response teams.

Brigadier Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, said the force's Command and Control Centre received a call last Saturday from a man requesting help after becoming stranded in the mountainous area.

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Two-day search

Rescue teams, including the Brave Team, Hatta Police patrols, the Dubai Police Air Wing, the National Ambulance air unit, National Guard patrols and ambulance crews, were immediately deployed to search for him.

Brigadier Al Ketbi said the operation was complicated by the inaccurate location provided by the report, as well as the rugged terrain and steep mountain slopes. Despite the challenges, teams continued the search and located him two days later before providing him with the necessary medical care.

Watch the search and rescue operation shared by Dubai Police.

Advanced rescue capabilities

Brigadier Al Ketbi said Hatta Police remain fully prepared to respond to emergencies across the area's mountains, valleys and dams, which attract large numbers of visitors each year.

The station operates specially equipped off-road patrol vehicles fitted with advanced communication systems and rescue equipment, while officers receive specialised training to handle emergencies in difficult terrain.

He further added that the Brave Team is on constant standby for rescue missions and emergency response. It is equipped with specialised mountain vehicles, quad bikes, drones with thermal imaging for night searches, live-streaming technology linked to the Command and Control Centre, and advanced rescue and communication equipment.

Brigadier Al Ketbi urged the public to call 999 or use the SOS feature on the Dubai Police smart app if they encounter an emergency in mountainous areas or valleys.