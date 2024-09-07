Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control malfunctions on major road

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 12:17 PM

Dubai Police rushed to the rescue of a motorist who reported that the cruise control of their car was malfunctioning. The motorist could no longer control the car and called the emergency helpline for urgent assistance.

The traffic patrol responded within minutes, reaching Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and securing the area around the vehicle.

Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commandant for operations affairs, said, "The traffic patrols immediately dispatched to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and spotted the vehicle past the Expo Bridge."

Detailing the incident, he said, "Given the vehicle's immense danger on the high-speed road, the patrols quickly secured the area around it and activated warning signs for other motorists. They then worked to reassure the visibly distressed driver. One of the patrols then positioned in front of the vehicle and began gradually bringing it to a stop while the other patrols secured the lane behind it."

What to do if your cruise control malfunctions

He urged motorists to remain calm and avoid panicking if they encounter a situation where their car's cruise control malfunctions. He asked motorists to ensure their seatbelt is fastened, to turn on the hazard lights and headlights, and promptly contact the emergency number (999) to report any such situation.