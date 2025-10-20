Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

The Dubai Police rescued a driver after her car’s cruise control malfunctioned while she was driving on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi. Police said traffic patrols responded within minutes of receiving the report, preventing a potential accident.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the driver was unable to control the car’s speed after the cruise control got stuck, leaving it unresponsive to both the accelerator and the brakes.

Patrols dispatched to the scene located the car and officers guided the driver over the phone while escorting the vehicle until she managed to pull over safely.

“The patrols created a safety corridor around the vehicle, clearing traffic to prevent collisions,” Bin Suwaidan said. “Thanks to their coordination, the driver was able to stop safely on the side of the road.”

He advised motorists to stay calm in such situations, fasten their seatbelts, switch on hazard lights, and call 999 for assistance. Drivers should try shifting the gear to neutral, turning the engine off and restarting it, or applying steady brake pressure until the car stops.

Bin Suwaidan urged regular vehicle maintenance, especially of braking and cruise control systems, and stressed that awareness and calm decision-making are key to avoiding accidents.