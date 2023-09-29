Dubai Police reminds residents about safety when hiring gardeners

The fire at a wedding in northern Iraq killed at least 100 people and injured 150 others
The Dubai Police have reminded residents about safety when hiring freelance gardeners, farmers and landscapers at their homes.
In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Dubai Police urged residents to only hire licenced gardeners. The also urged the public to safely store the keys with trusted family members.
The authority urged residents to secure valuables in a designated area and added that installation of surveillance cameras for enhanced home security was important.
Experts explain this is a phenomenon where people experience anxiety when disconnecting from technology, being away from everyday responsibilities, routines
The Sharjah resident took home a whopping prize of Dh1 million after participating in Mahzooz for over a year
An alternative aircraft is being organised to get passengers to the UAE
During the Arab Media Forum, the Emirati astronaut also spoke of how much his father taught him, despite not attending college himself
She highlights it is a path to sustainable livelihoods and economic growth
We have no time to waste. We need a detailed action plan across the key pillars of the Paris Agreement, says Al Jaber
The country focuses on elevating the economy by identifying alternative avenues