Dubai: Police record 77% drop in reported crimes, decrease in traffic-related deaths

Police stations across Dubai have recorded a 77 per cent reduction in criminal reports filed this year compared to the year before.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, attributed the significant drop to the exceptional efforts of the Dubai police stations' directors and employees, who work tirelessly to ensure the highest levels of safety and security across their respective jurisdiction areas.

These remarks were made by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, as he chaired the periodic meeting of Police Stations' Sector at the Dubai Police Officers Club, in the presence of Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, directors of police stations, and a number of senior officers.

The key nine strategic indicators of the police stations sector, including the Criminal Indicator, showed a 77 per cent decrease in the number of criminal reports logged this year compared to last year. It also showed an increase in the rate of crimes detected and prevented. Meanwhile, the traffic indicator showed a decrease in traffic-related deaths per 100,000 population.

The Police Stations sector also recorded an increase in the Performance Improvement Index of 5.4 per cent. Furthermore, the Job Happiness Index hit 97.5 per cent, according to an opinion poll conducted among employees, and the Employee Motivation Index reached 100 per cent.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Mohsen Abdul Quddus Al Obaidly, Director of the Security Response Department at the General Department of Operations, reviewed indicators that include the response time for emergencies, which hit 2.34 minutes last year. He further noted that the Indicator of Security Patrols Presence in the jurisdiction areas reached 96.5 per cent in 2021.

Towards the end of the meeting, Al Marri also reaffirmed that police stations unify efforts and work as a team o achieve the strategic objectives of Dubai Police, revolving around three main pillars– a safe and resilient city, community happiness, and innovation in institutional capabilities.

