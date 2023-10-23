Dubai Police record 2-minute, 24-second average response time to emergencies in Q3

98.4 per cent of the calls to emergency number 999 were answered within 10 seconds

File photo

by Web Desk Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 3:36 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 3:37 PM

Dubai Police has recorded an average 2-minute, 24-second emergency response time in the third quarter of this year.

Major General Pilot Ahmad Muhammad bin Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs at Dubai Police, commended the significant role played by officers, non-commissioned officers, and individuals in the Command and Control Centre and Patrols Division in maintaining security and achieving this target.

He also said that the control centre received 2,237,016 calls on the emergency number 999. Out of these, 98.4 per cent of the calls were answered within 10 seconds.

The remarks came during a performance evaluation meeting for the General Department of Operations for the third quarter. These meetings are part of Dubai Police's integrated methodology to evaluate the results of the general departments on a quarterly basis.

It was attended by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs; Major General Dr Mohammed Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razouki, Director of the General Department of Operations, his deputy Brigadier Turki bin Fares; Brigadier Khaled Saeed bin Sulaiman, Deputy Director of the Regulatory Office; Colonel Engineer Abdullah Al-Mulla, Deputy Director of the General Department for Communications and Technology Affairs, and several directors of general departments and police stations.

The meeting discussed topics on the agenda, the implementation of recommendations and decisions from the second-quarter review, and a comparison of performance indicators between the third quarter of this year and the same period last year.

ALSO READ: