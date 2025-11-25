Dubai resident hands over dangerous serval cat, avoids legal penalties

Dubai Police have received a serval cat after a resident handed it over to the authority. The person had learned that keeping wild or dangerous animals at home can harm both people and the environment, and can also lead to legal trouble.

After the cat was handed cover, Dubai Police transferred the animal to Dubai Municipality to complete all necessary procedures.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Khalifa Al Mazina Al Muhairi, Head of the Environmental and Heritage Crimes Control Section, explained that the Safe Hand initiative educates the public about the risks of owning dangerous animals without a licence. He highlighted that the resident acted responsibly by surrendering the serval, a species considered dangerous and prohibited without official permission, thereby avoiding any legal penalties.

Al Muhairi added that the initiative provides safe and confidential channels for individuals to ask questions or hand over animals voluntarily, demonstrating how awareness campaigns are fostering understanding of environmental laws and the consequences of owning or trading restricted species. “These rules are enforced under Federal Law No. (22) of 2016, which regulates the possession of dangerous animals,” he noted.

Adel Abdullah Al Karrani, Director of the Public Health Services Department at Dubai Municipality, a strategic partner of the initiative, said the handover reflects growing public awareness about wildlife protection and the dangers of keeping predatory animals at home. The serval has been moved to a specialised facility run by Dubai Municipality, where its health will be assessed and it will receive care according to animal welfare standards and environmental regulations.

The Safe Hand initiative continues to encourage responsible behaviour, protecting both residents and wildlife while ensuring compliance with UAE laws.