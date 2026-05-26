Dubai Police remind parents to focus on children's safety during Eid celebrations

Eid holidays often mean crowded spaces where children can easily wander off or face unexpected risks if not monitored actively

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 26 May 2026, 2:25 PM
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As families across Dubai gear up for Eid Al Adha gatherings, outings and festive activities, authorities are reminding parents to keep children’s safety at the centre of the celebrations.

From busy shopping malls, parks to entertainment venues, Eid holidays often mean crowded spaces and moments when children can easily wander off or face unexpected risks if left unattended even briefly.

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Dubai Police issued a reminder for parents, stressing that children's safety can never be overlooked. "A moment of distraction can lead to lasting consequences," they said.

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Parents are being encouraged to accompany children while going out or moving around in public places.

"Your presence is their greatest safety," the awareness message stated, reminding families that active supervision can prevent accidents and reduce risks in crowded environments.

Dubai Police also recommended choosing toys and games suitable for a child’s age group to avoid injuries or choking hazards.

The reminders come as UAE families are expected to head to parks, beaches, entertainment destinations and cultural events throughout the long holiday weekend.

Authorities said the goal is not to limit celebrations, but to ensure families can enjoy a safe and joyful Eid together.

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