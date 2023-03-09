Dubai Police overcome challenges of women representation in department

The authority won the European Quality Management Challenge Award for 'Diversity, Integration, and Gender Equality' back in 2021

Thu 9 Mar 2023

Dubai Police have overcome the challenges and lack of opportunities facing women in police and law enforcement, said Anoud Al Saadi, President of the Women's Council for Dubai Police, during the World Police Summit held in the emirate.

Speaking during a session titled 'The challenges and opportunities facing women in police and law enforcement', the expert confirmed that the authority has made great strides in providing women opportunities in all police departments. It also provides all the support needed for them to perform their duties.

She also emphasised the the keenness of the Women's Council, with directions and follow-up of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to enhance women's opportunities to be able to be creative, innovative and contribute alongside male officers.

Dubai Police won the European Quality Management Challenge Award for 'Diversity, Integration, and Gender Equality' for the year 2021 due to the work of the Women's Council, she added.

The council also made qualitative achievements that contributed to the selection of women for many tasks in various scientific accomplishments.

She noted that the summit is witnessing the participation of 48 women, who are different police leaders around the world the world, sharing knowledge and research within the sessions of the summit.

Lack of representation globally

Keishant Cyoel, Police Commissioner of- the New York Police Department, spoke about the suffering of the global police forces and law enforcement agencies from a dangerous shortage of women's representation.

She noted that one of the main reasons for this is the general perception of the challenges facing police officers on the front lines and resistance operations that they often face while they are leading to leadership roles, especially from their peers.

She emphasized the need to employ women in the global police forces and grant them all ranks.

Police leaders must focus on changing stereotypes against police officers, whether within the force or the public.

The police and law enforcement agencies must use comprehensive strategies for both sexes to upgrade current officers to the highest ranks.