Dubai Police helps residents via fuel stations, apps under new initiative

In a move to enhance customer experience and bring services closer to the public, Dubai Police hosted the 'On the Go' forum on Wednesday at the Dubai Police Officers Club in Al Garhoud, highlighting a pioneering initiative designed to improve accessibility, response times, and overall quality of life.

The initiative reflects Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to a people-first approach, focusing on innovation, proactivity, and seamless service delivery.

Officials said the programme transforms traditional policing services into smart, customer-centric experiences that prioritise convenience and efficiency.

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Smart services beyond police stations

During the forum, officials explained how the 'On the Go' initiative extends services beyond conventional police centres through smart applications, call centres, and partnerships with fuel stations across the UAE.

Residents involved in minor traffic incidents, for example, can move their vehicles off the road and complete reports through nearby petrol stations or digital platforms helping reduce congestion and improve road safety.

The initiative also supports key strategic indicators, including faster emergency and non-emergency response times, higher customer satisfaction, and greater resident safety.

Millions saved, services expanded

Dubai Police revealed that the initiative has generated savings of more than Dh367 million over the past three years. What started with just five locations has grown into a network of nearly 2,000 service points nationwide.

More than eight simplified services are now available through the initiative, including reporting lost items and submitting minor service requests, enabling residents to complete transactions quickly without visiting police stations.

Towards zero bureaucracy

The forum also highlighted Dubai Police’s efforts to streamline processes through its 'Zero Bureaucracy' programme, which aims to eliminate unnecessary procedures and improve service efficiency.

Officials stressed the importance of collaboration with partners and the public, encouraging innovative ideas that enhance service delivery and reduce complexity.

Honouring partners

During the event, Dubai Police recognised key partners, including fuel distribution companies, for their support and expansion of the initiative.

Officials concluded that the initiative represents a shift towards smarter, faster, and more human-centric policing, ensuring services remain accessible anytime, anywhere, and reinforcing the authority's commitment to being closer, quicker, and better for the community.