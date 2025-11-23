This Dubai policeman won 100 medals in 33 years, is also known as 'shooting mentor'

Dubai Police's Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Mohammed Fayrouz has won over 100 gold and silver medals across different sports in his 33-year career.

Throughout his career, Lt. Col. Fayrouz has represented both national teams and the police team in numerous championships at the club level. Currently, Fayrouz serves as the Head of the Training Impact Section in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency.

Sports accomplishments

Fayrouz began his sports career in 1990, and continued untill 2010, when he retired due to injury. He set records in both discus throw and javelin throw, where he earned the title of ‘National Champion’ with a long-standing record of 56 meters in 1996.

He represented the UAE national athletics team and made his championship debut at the Gulf Cooperation Council level, where he achieved a top ranking.

In 1996, he was selected for the UAE team in the modern pentathlon after clinching first place in the local championship organized by the Ministry of Interior. He also then represented the UAE military team in Hungary, representing his inaugural international competition.

Climbing up the career ladder

Fayrouz began in the Protective Security Department during the 1990s, and was later selected for the VIP Protection Unit due to his exceptional skills, physical fitness, and proficiency with firearms. His department consistently excelled in competitions, securing first place in pistol shooting for several years.

After being a member of the inaugural cohort for VIP protection training conducted by the Dubai Police, he transitioned to the Dubai Police Academy, marking the start of his training career after completing numerous local and international courses in physical fitness and athletics.

Shooting mentor

After a decade at the academy, he transitioned to the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency in 2010, where he excelled in shooting. He was later appointed as the head of the Specialised Training Section, and is widely recognised as the ‘Shooting mentor’.

Fayrouz incorporated a diverse range of weapons in shooting training, and moved beyond traditional techniques to practical, specialised ones. This helped the force as it simulated real-life scenarios that security personnel may face.

But that's not all; he initiated Dubai Police's first horseback shooting course. He also introduced innovative training exercises involving shooting from boats and motorcycles, as well as techniques for shooting from below to above and vice versa.

Current duties

Fayrouz currently heads the Training Impact Section in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency. He is responsible for the management, maintenance, and reservations of training facilities in Al Ruwayyah Training City.

He also developed the shooting ranges and their associated training facilities, increasing their number from five to over 15. He also supervised an afforestation project in Training City, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, transforming the area into a green oasis that has garnered praise from all visitors.

Currently, Fayrouz is managing the mountain biking track project, which is nearing completion and is recognised as the first of its kind in the region. He has submitted 184 proposals, with 42 implemented, and has received 240 incentives, along with 42 awards and certificates of appreciation, including gold and silver badges. Additionally, he has several intellectual works and is an active member of various task forces and committees, notably the UAE SWAT Challenge Committee.