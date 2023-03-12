Dubai: Police officer spotted cleaning oil residues on city street, praised for being pro-active

While some tutors are expecting a pay raise, others are not so hopeful
A Dubai Police officer was spotted cleaning oil residues from a street in the emirate and was praised by a senior official for being pro-active.
Taking to Twitter Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai shared a photo of Corporal Abdul Rahman Ibrahim and praised him, saying, "[He was] cleaning by himself the oil residues on one of the streets of Dubai" and that "he didn't want for the cleaning teams, but rather did it himself to maintain the cleanliness of Dubai."
In his tweet, Al Basti said that this altruistic act on behalf of Corporal Abdul Rahman comes a day after the tweet posted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai saying that Dubai is the cleanest city in the world.
On Friday, Sheikh Mohammed said that Dubai has maintained its number one rank as the cleanest city in the world for the third consecutive year, according to the Global Power City Index (GPCI) issued by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation.
“Cleanliness is civilisation. Cleanliness is culture. Cleanliness is part of faith,” said Sheikh Mohammed before adding, "Dubai is the safest city in the world, the cleanest in the world, and the most beautiful. God willing, let us keep it safe, stable and prosperous.”
The GPCI issued Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies evaluates the major cities of the world “according to their ‘magnetism,’ or their comprehensive power to attract people, capital and enterprises from around the world”.
