Dubai Police launches new app to help drug addicts with treatment, recovery

Four government entities have launched 'Masar Wellness', the UAE’s first national digital platform designed to support people recovering from addiction throughout treatment, rehabilitation, community reintegration and long-term recovery.

A unified approach to addiction recovery





As the first specialised platform of its kind in the UAE, Masar Wellness manages the entire recovery journey through a single electronic system, providing integrated services tailored to each individual's needs while improving follow-up, rehabilitation and long-term empowerment.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri said the platform marks a new milestone, emphasising that recovery continues beyond treatment through sustained psychological, social and professional support.

How does the platform work?

The platform delivers a fully integrated digital journey across four stages, treatment, rehabilitation, community reintegration and empowerment, enabling partner entities to track progress, manage interventions, monitor recovery plans and use data-driven insights to strengthen future programmes and policies.

Built on a unified digital infrastructure, the platform standardises procedures, speeds up case management and creates a comprehensive electronic record that follows each individual from admission through to reintegration.

It also monitors adherence to treatment plans, encourages family involvement and enables early intervention when needed while strengthening collaboration between partner organisations.

Dubai Police shares a walkthrough of the Masar Wellness app.

Abdulrazzaq Al Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, said the platform provides a secure mechanism for sharing information and monitoring cases while maintaining the highest standards of confidentiality and privacy, enabling more effective treatment plans and supporting individuals' successful return to family, work and community life.

The launch of Masar Wellness reflects the partners' commitment to using digital innovation to strengthen government services, support addiction recovery and create a lasting positive impact on society.