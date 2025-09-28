  • search in Khaleej Times
Look: Dubai Police unveils 3 new luxury vehicles for patrol fleet at tourist spots

The Mercedes-Benz cars are equipped with latest sustainable transport systems and artificial intelligence technologies

Published: Sun 28 Sept 2025, 8:05 PM

Dubai Police just added three luxury patrol vehicles to its renowned fleet, with the new cars equipped with latest sustainable transport systems and artificial intelligence technologies, the authority announced.

The new vehicles are from Mercedes-Benz with the models being: Mercedes SL 55 AMG, the Mercedes GT 63 AMG, and the Mercedes EQS 580, an advanced electric model.

All three are fitted with the latest mechanical, technical, and AI-driven features, including interactive displays providing drivers with real-time information to ensure professional handling and performance.

The luxury vehicles will be stationed at key tourist destinations such as Burj Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, and other prominent areas.

The announcement was made at an event held to celebrate World Tourism Day on 27 September, where the inauguration of the latest additions took place.

The new patrols are expected to not only strengthen the sense of safety across tourist hotspots but will also allow officers to provide a range of services to the public and visitors, from guidance and information to police assistance, while showcasing Dubai Police’s strong community role.