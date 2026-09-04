Dubai Police's military, sports training reduces negative school behaviour by 98.5%

Dubai Police has supported 135 young people towards positive behavioural change and community reintegration through its Naseej initiative, with survey results showing a 98.5 per cent reduction in negative school behaviour among participating students.

Delivered through the Training Department at Dubai Police Academy, Naseej, Arabic for “fabric”, is a community initiative designed to proactively address negative behaviour among young people at school or outside it through an educational programme combining military and sports training with psychological support and awareness.

The programme also provides an alternative pathway for students involved in misconduct or violations, focusing on rehabilitation, discipline, and re-integration rather than sending them through the criminal justice process.

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Parents attending a ceremony organised by Dubai Police Academy to recognise participating students reported significant positive changes in their children’s behaviour.

A dedicated parent survey recorded 95 per cent satisfaction with the initiative, its programmes and training courses. The results showed a 98.5 per cent decline in negative school behaviour among participating students and a 90.9 per cent decline in negative behaviour at home. The survey also recorded an 88 per cent reduction in repeat offending.

Between 2023 and 2026, participants completed 10 specialised training courses over 220 days, representing a total of 14,616 training hours. The programme comprised 30 per cent military training, 25 per cent sports training, 21 per cent awareness activities, 16 per cent extracurricular activities, 3 per cent psychological support and 5 per cent field visits.

Brigadier Abdulaziz Mohammad Al Abdullah, general supervisor of the Naseej initiative and acting deputy director of Dubai Police Academy, said the programme was launched under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

He said Naseej has had a significant impact by guiding and rehabilitating participating students through specialised programmes and training courses.

The initiative pursues four principal objectives: Preventing and reducing negative behaviour in schools, supporting community reintegration, providing a safe educational environment, and promoting positive behavior in cooperation with strategic partners.

A central feature of Naseej is its use as an alternative to the criminal justice pathway for students involved in misconduct or violations.

Participants undergo a structured programme similar to that followed by students at Dubai Police Academy, helping strengthen discipline and commitment to the community.

The programme also raises awareness of the legal consequences of negative behaviour and violations and how such actions can jeopardize a young person’s future.