Dubai police move from traditional to smart training within virtual environment

Academy launches virtual field operations experiment

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 3 Jul 2022, 4:13 PM

Dubai Police Academy launched the "Virtual Field of Operations" experiment, considered the first of its kind in the region and includes 365 scenarios that simulate reality.

Major General Dr Ghaith Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic Affairs and Training, witnessed the launch of the virtual field trial for police operations, the first of its kind in the region.

Major General Al Suwaidi said that the Academy's keenness to implement the directives of Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to upgrade the education and training system, to achieve the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police in the field of innovation in institutional capabilities and the development of human capital with the latest methods and technologies.

The police work to achieve efficiency and readiness to create the future that the wise leadership aspires to by employing the latest technologies and artificial intelligence systems to improve the quality of training.

It makes efforts to move from traditional training to smart training within a virtual environment that simulates practical reality and enables the trainer and trainee to interact away from the obstacles facing the methods.

Colonel Sultan Ali Khamis Al Shamsi , Director of the Specialized Training Department, explained that the Virtual Police Operations Field initiative aims to train policemen and specialized teams on police operations in a smart virtual manner for more than 365 scenarios that simulate practical reality through (VR) technology and artificial intelligence.

He stressed the importance of this initiative in exploring training methods in innovative ways and employing virtual training techniques to raise the efficiency of force members and enable them to contribute to achieving security and stability in society actively.

Captain Abdullah Al Shamsi, Head of the Police Operations Department tressed that the use of virtual training techniques and artificial intelligence systems provides a safe environment for training police and security cadres, in addition n to learning modern skills, to enhance training structure, due to its flexibility, accuracy of training, testing, ease of assessment.