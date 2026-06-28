UAE temperatures near 50°C: Motorists warned over car fire risks, tyre safety

Temperatures in the UAE are inching closer to the 50°C mark, with the mercury hitting 49.8°C in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, on June 24.

As authorities nationwide urge residents to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day, Dubai Police are also reminding motorists to take extra care of their vehicles amid the scorching summer heat.

Drivers should ensure their vehicles are roadworthy by carrying out regular maintenance checks, especially on tyres, which are more susceptible to wear and damage in extreme heat. While tyre blowouts are among the leading causes of serious crashes during this period, other heat-related hazards can also lead to dangerous and even fatal incidents, such as vehicle fires. Here are seven items that are susceptible to catching fire if left in a car during the heat months.

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Compressed packages like pressurised cans

Batteries, power banks

Energy storage devices

Hand sanitiser

Perfumes, air fresheners, deodorants

Gas cylinders

Lighters and matches

Dubai Police emphasised the need to raise awareness and strengthen traffic culture among drivers, underscoring the importance of ensuring vehicle safety and roadworthiness to protect their lives and those of others.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, pointed out that amid the high summer temperatures, drivers must ensure all safety and security measures are in place, conduct regular inspections, and adhere to traffic laws while driving.

Extreme temperatures can place additional strain on vehicles, increasing the likelihood of mechanical failures if proper maintenance checks are not carried out.

Brigadier Juma also warned motorists against installing unauthorised modifications or accessories, saying they can cause vehicle breakdowns and fires. Police authorities nationwide are conducting intensive traffic awareness and enforcement campaigns during this period, focusing on vehicles with expired tyres to protect road users' lives.

He noted that the traffic department recorded 3,589 vehicle parts safety violations during the first five months of this year.

“These included 1,737 violations for driving a vehicle that does not meet safety and security requirements, 1,026 violations for driving an unroadworthy vehicle, and 826 violations for driving with expired tyres,” he concluded.